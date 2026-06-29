Yankees' Jose Caballero: Snags steal in loss

Caballero went 1-for-4 with a stolen base a run scored in Sunday's 5-4 extra-inning loss to the Red Sox.

Caballero has collected four steals on five attempts over his last nine games despite batting a meager .167 (5-for-30) in that span. The infielder is hitting .252 with a .708 OPS, 19 steals, eight home runs, 28 RBI, 32 runs scored and 10 doubles over 71 contests this season. Caballero is seeing steady time in a utility role this month, though it helps that the Yankees have faced left-handed starting pitchers in five of their last seven games.