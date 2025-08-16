Caballero went 2-for-3 with a walk and two stolen bases in Friday's 4-3 win against the Cardinals.

Caballero got a rare start Friday, batting ninth and playing right field while the red-hot Giancarlo Stanton got the day off. It was just the third time Caballero has started a contest since he joined the Yankees via a trade with Tampa Bay on July 31. The speedy utility man certainly took advantage of the opportunity by reaching three times Friday and swiping two bases, moving him back alone in first place in MLB with 37 thefts on the campaign. Despite that impressive total, Caballero has just a .643 OPS on the season, and it's difficult to see him getting more playing time in New York unless an injury or two creates an opening.