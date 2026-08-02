Yankees' Jose Caballero: Swipes two bags in loss

Caballero went 1-for-3 with a walk, one RBI and two stolen bases in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Cubs.

Caballero tied the game on an RBI single in the fifth inning and delivered his third multi-steal effort of the season. The 29-year-old has gone just 7-for-40 with three RBI over 12 games since the All-Star break, though he's still managed to swipe five bags during that stretch. On the year, he's slashing .240/.292/.375 with 10 homers, 38 RBI, 36 runs scored and 27 steals across 341 plate appearances.