Yankees' Jose Devers: Will head to Miami
Devers will be traded to the Marlins, alongside Starlin Castro and right-hander Jorge Guzman, in exchange for Giancarlo Stanton, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.
As long as all players involved pass their physicals without any hiccups, the trade will be finalized sometime Sunday or Monday morning, effectively ending the Stanton saga before winter meetings kick into full gear. Devers played 42 games in the Gulf Coast League this summer, slashing .246/.359/.348 with one home run, nine RBI and 15 stolen bases. At just 18 years of age, Devers will need a lot more seasoning in the minors, but could find himself at the Low-A level in 2018.
