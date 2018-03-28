Yankees' Jose Mesa: Returns to Yankees
Mesa was returned to the Yankees on Wednesday and will report to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Mesa was selected in December's Rule 5 draft but will head back to New York after being designated for assignment last week. The right-hander is set to receive a taste of Triple-A ball for the first time once the 2018 season begins. Last year, he logged 34.1 innings for Double-A Trenton, posting a 0.79 ERA and 0.94 WHIP after starting the year in High-A.
