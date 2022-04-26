The Yankees assigned Mujica to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday, Conor Foley of The Scranton Times-Tribune reports.
After spending the past two seasons in the Rockies organization, Mujica elected free agency last October and remained unsigned for most of the offseason until landing a minor-league deal with the Yankees on March 30. Due to his late arrival at spring training, Mujica remained at the Yankees' facility in Tampa for the first two-plus weeks of the minor-league season to continue his buildup program, but he's now ready to make his organizational debut. The 25-year-old right-hander's lone big-league action came in 2020, when he gave up six earned runs over 4.1 innings between his two relief appearances with the Rockies.