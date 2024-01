Trevino (wrist) signed a one-year, $2.7 million contract with the Yankees on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Trevino was shut down shortly after the All-Star break due to a wrist injury and underwent surgery to resolve the issue. He hit only .210 across 169 plate appearances prior to going down, and he'll have to battle prospect Austin Wells for playing time behind the plate in 2024.