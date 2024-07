Trevino (quadriceps) did some running and played catch Thursday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Trevino sustained a Grade 2 strain in his left hamstring July 12, but he has been progressing well since. He played catch with manager Aaron Boone on Thursday and has been able to do some light running. Still, Trevino isn't expected to be in action any time soon. Austin Wells should continue to handle most of the Yankees' catching duties.