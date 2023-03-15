Trevino said Wednesday that he's dealing with some inflammation in his sprained right wrist but is "very confident" that he'll be available for Opening Day, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Trevino hasn't played in any Grapefruit League games since March 9 due to the injury, but he noted Tuesday that he feels good about where he stands in his recovery at the moment. The Yankees are expected to hold Trevino out of workouts for a couple more days before clearing him to swing a bat again at some point over the weekend. If Trevino responds well to the activity, he could be cleared to re-enter the spring lineup as either a designated hitter or catcher early next week.