Trevino went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in a 5-4 win against the Rays on Wednesday.

Trevino produced the biggest hit of the game for either club, belting a two-run homer to left field in the eighth inning that gave the Yankees their first lead and stood up as the difference in the contest. The long ball was the backstop's sixth of the season, establishing a new career high. Trevino has also registered a .283/.339/.478 slash line and 21 RBI across 124 plate appearances in what has been a breakout campaign.