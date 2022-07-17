site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Jose Trevino: Day off Sunday
Trevino is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's series finale versus the Red Sox.
Trevino will get a day off after he went 1-for-5 in Saturday's victory over the Red Sox. Kyle Higashioka will take over behind the plate and bat ninth in final contest before the All-Star break.
