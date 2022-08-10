site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: yankees-jose-trevino-day-off-wednesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Yankees' Jose Trevino: Day off Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Trevino is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against the Mariners.
Trevino will get a breather after he went 1-for-9 with an RBI in the first two games of the series. Kyle Higashioka will start behind the plate and bat ninth versus Seattle.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 14 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read