Trevino (wrist) requires surgery and his expected to miss the remainder of the 2023 season, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Trevino's season will come to a premature end after he produced a .210 average with four homers, 15 RBI and 15 runs scored over 55 contests with the Yankees in 2023. Ben Rortvedt was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and will likely split time with Kyle Higashioka at catcher moving forward.