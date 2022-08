Trevino exited Friday's game against the Athletics in the bottom of the ninth inning due to an apparent foot injury, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

Trevino was hit by a pitch on his foot in the top of the eighth inning and initially remained in the game, but he was replaced behind the dish in the bottom of the ninth. Prior to his departure, he went 1-for-3. It's not yet clear whether he'll be forced to miss additional time.