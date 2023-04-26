site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Jose Trevino: Gets breather Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
Trevino is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Twins, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Trevino will get a day off after he went 2-for-8 while starting behind the plate in the first two contests of the series. Kyle Higashioka will take over at catcher and bat eighth in the series finale.
