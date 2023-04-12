site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: yankees-jose-trevino-gets-breather-wednesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Yankees' Jose Trevino: Gets breather Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Trevino will take a seat Wednesday versus the Guardians, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.
After he went 1-for-7 with an RBI over the first two games of the series, Trevino will get a day off. Kyle Higashioka will take over behind the plate and bat eighth in the series finale.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read