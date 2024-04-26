Trevino went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Thursday in a loss to the Athletics.

Trevino plated an early run for New York with his solo blast in the second inning, but the team's offense did not score again. Still, the homer continued a strong recent stretch of offense by the backstop, as he's built an eight-game hitting streak during which he's batting .423/.464/.654. The hot span hasn't moved Trevino out of a timeshare behind the plate, however -- both he and Austin Wells have played three games over New York's past six contests.