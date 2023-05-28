Manager Aaron Boone told reporters Sunday that Trevino (hamstring) will travel with the team to Seattle, and he has a chance to be activated before Tuesday's game against the Mariners, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

There was some chatter that Trevino could be activated before Sunday's game against San Diego, but that didn't come to pass. The backstop is currently on the shelf with a left hamstring strain, but it sounds like Trevino should be starting games behind the plate by the middle of next week.