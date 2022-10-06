Trevino went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Rangers.
Trevino ripped in a single in the top of the second inning before he later launched a solo homer off Glenn Otto in the fourth frame. The home run was his 11th of the year and first since Aug. 2. The catcher has struggled to .177 average with three extra-base hits, six RBI and two runs over 62 at-bats in 21 games since the beginning of September. He'll finish the regular season with a .248 average, 11 home runs, 43 RBI, 39 runs and two stolen bases over 335 at-bats in 115 games with the Yankees.