Trevino went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Orioles.

Trevino extended the Yankees' lead to 5-3 in the seventh inning with an opposite-field shot off Nick Vespi. It's Trevino's fourth home run of the year and his first since May 1. The 30-year-old backstop had been struggling at the plate, going 4-for-23 (.174) with just one extra-base hit in his previous nine games. On the season, Trevino's now slashing .212/.258/.322 with 15 RBI and 15 runs scored through 156 plate appearances.