Trevino is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

He'll take a seat for the second day in a row and the third time in four games while Austin Wells earns another turn behind the plate. Trevino has gone just 3-for-26 at the dish over his last nine games, while Wells is holding down a .781 OPS in June. Manager Aaron Boone seems to be favoring the hotter bat in Wells for the moment.