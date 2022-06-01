site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Jose Trevino: Not in lineup Wednesday
Trevino is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's contest versus the Angels.
Trevino will head to the bench after going 3-for-4 with a two-run homer in Tuesday's win. Kyle Higashioka will draw the start at catcher and bat eighth Wednesday.
