Yankees' Jose Trevino: Not in Wednesday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Trevino isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins.
Trevino will rest after he went 1-for-6 with an RBI, a walk and a strikeout over the last two games. Kyle Higashioka is starting behind the dish and batting ninth.
