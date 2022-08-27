site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Jose Trevino: Not starting Saturday
Trevino (foot) will sit Saturday against the Athletics.
Trevino left late in Friday's game after a pitch hit his foot. His X-rays were negative, but he'll rest for at least one game, with Kyle Higashioka taking over behind the plate.
