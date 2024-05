Yankees manager Aaron Boone said in an interview on Jomboy Media's "Talkin' Yanks" podcast that Trevino will not be in the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Angels.

He's started 12 games to Austin Wells' 13 starts at catcher this month, although Wells' start Tuesday will be his fifth in the last seven contests. Wells also holds a slight edge on playing time overall this season, with 30 starts to Trevino's 26 starts.