Trevino is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Royals.

Trevino is on the bench for a day game after a night game, but he seems to have usurped Austin Wells as the Yankees' preferred option at catcher. He's started in three of the previous four games -- all against right-handed pitchers -- while going 4-for-10 with a home run and five RBI to bring his OPS up to .737 for the season. Though Wells has picked up the pace at the plate over the past month, his .620 OPS on the campaign still sits more than 100 points behind Trevino's mark.