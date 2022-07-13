site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Jose Trevino: On bench Wednesday
Trevino isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Reds.
Trevino started in the last two games and went 2-for-8 with an RBI and two strikeouts. Kyle Higashioka will take over behind the dish and bat eighth.
