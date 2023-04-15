site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Jose Trevino: Out of lineup Saturday
Trevino is not in the lineup Saturday versus the Twins.
Trevino returned from his toe injury Friday, but he'll take a seat Saturday with Kyle Higashioka handling the catching duties for Domingo German.
