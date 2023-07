Trevino is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.

The 30-year-old and Kyle Higashioka have alternated starts behind the plate for the Yankees' past six games, and that trend will continue Sunday after Trevino went 0-for-3 in Saturday's contest. Trevino has struggled offensive during the first half with a .211/.255/.316 slash line in 162 plate appearances.