Yankees' Jose Trevino: Out of Sunday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Trevino is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.
Trevino started the first two games of the series and will take a seat for the finale after going 3-for-8 with a strikeout. Kyle Higashioka will step in behind the plate and bat eighth Sunday.
