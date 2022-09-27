site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Jose Trevino: Out of Tuesday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
Trevino is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Blue Jays.
Trevino is hitting .184 with zero home runs in 17 games this month. Kyle Higashioka is starting behind the dish and hitting eighth.
