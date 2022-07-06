site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Jose Trevino: Out of Wednesday's lineup
Trevino isn't starting Wednesday against Pittsburgh.
Trevino is getting a chance to reset after he went 0-for-7 with two strikeouts over the last two matchups. Kyle Higashioka will start behind the plate and bat ninth.
