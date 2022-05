Trevino went 3-for-4 with a home run, a walk and three total RBI in Tuesday's 7-6 win against Baltimore.

The backstop was a big part of the offense Tuesday, drilling a solo homer in the third inning and tying the game with a run-scoring single in the seventh. He then provided the game-winning run with a single to left field in the bottom of the 11th. Trevino has started three of the past four games for the Yankees, and he's gone 5-for-11 with four RBI over that stretch.