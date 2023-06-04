site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: yankees-jose-trevino-receives-sunday-off-878562 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Yankees' Jose Trevino: Receives Sunday off
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Trevino is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.
Trevino started the first two games of the series and will take a seat for the finale in Los Angeles. Kyle Higashioka will step in behind the plate to catch for righty Domingo German.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 7 min read