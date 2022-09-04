site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: yankees-jose-trevino-receives-sunday-off | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Yankees' Jose Trevino: Receives Sunday off
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Trevino is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays.
Trevino started the past three games and will receive a maintenance day for the series finale in Tampa Bay. Kyle Higashioka will work behind the plate and bat ninth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read