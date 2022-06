Trevino (back) will start at catcher and bat eighth in Tuesday's game against the Rays.

Trevino was on the bench Sunday in the Yankees' 18-4 win over the Cubs while managing back discomfort, but the backstop looks to be good to go coming out of Monday's team off day. The 29-year-old has done well to create separation in his battle with Kyle Higashioka for the Yankees' top catching job of late, as he enters Tuesday's contest with a 13-for-25 mark at the plate over his last 10 contests.