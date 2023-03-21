Trevino (wrist) is in the Yankees' Grapefruit League linup against the Tigers on Tuesday, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.
Trevino was scratched from the lineup after initially being listed but is now back in there. It's the first game since March 9 for the catcher, as he's been battling a sprained wrist.
