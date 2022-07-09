site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Jose Trevino: Riding pine Saturday
Trevino isn't in the lineup Saturday against Boston.
Trevino will get a breather after he went 3-for-8 with two doubles, two runs and an RBI over the last two games. Kyle Higashioka is starting behind the plate and batting ninth.
