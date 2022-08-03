site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Jose Trevino: Riding pine Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Trevino isn't starting Wednesday against Seattle.
Trevino is getting a breather after he went 4-for-8 with three home runs, a double and four RBI over the last two games. Kyle Higashioka will start behind the plate and bat ninth.
