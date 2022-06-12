site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Jose Trevino: Scratched from Sunday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Trevino was scratched from Sunday's lineup against the Cubs.
This may just be a case of a catcher getting the day game off after Trevino started Saturday night's contest. Kyle Higashioka will start behind the dish and hit eighth.
