Trevino (wrist) was scratched from the lineup for Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers.
The 30-year-old was initially listed behind the plate for Tuesday's contest, but Carlos Narvaez is now starting for the Yankees. It's unclear if Trevino suffered a setback with his sprained right wrist, which has kept him out of spring games for the past week.
