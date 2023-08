The Yankees transferred Trevino (wrist) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Tuesday.

The transaction helps clear room on the 40-man roster for the Yankees' two pickups ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, right-handed pitchers Keynan Middleton and Spencer Howard. Trevino has already been ruled out for the season after undergoing surgery last week to repair a torn ligament in his right wrist.