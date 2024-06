Trevino went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in an 11-5 win against the Royals on Wednesday.

Trevino capped a huge first inning for the Yankees with his three-run blast that made the score 6-0. It was the backstop's first homer since May 18 and ended a stretch of 13 games without any extra-base hits. Trevino has been pretty solid offensively overall this season, though, slashing .272/.321/.416 with six homers, 23 RBI and 17 runs through 138 plate appearances.