Trevino went 1-for-4 with a solo home run against the White Sox in Saturday's 6-1 victory.

Trevino hit one of four homers for New York in the contest, belting a solo shot to left field in the second inning. The backstop is up to five long balls through 91 plate appearances this season, already surpassing the four homers he hit in 158 plate appearances last year. Trevino and Austin Wells continue to split work behind the plate for the Yankees, but Trevino has been far superior offensively so far this season, slashing .286/.330/.464 to Wells' .197/.308/.303 mark.