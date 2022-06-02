site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: yankees-jose-trevino-takes-seat-for-nightcap | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Yankees' Jose Trevino: Takes seat for nightcap
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Trevino isn't starting the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Angels.
Trevino went 2-for-4 in Thursday's matinee against the Angels, but he'll rest during the second game. Kyle Higashioka will start behind the dish and bat eighth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read