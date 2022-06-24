site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Jose Trevino: Takes seat Friday
RotoWire Staff
Trevino isn't starting Friday against the Astros.
Trevino started in the last two games and went 3-for-9 with a homer, two runs and two RBI. Kyle Higashioka is starting behind the plate and batting ninth.
