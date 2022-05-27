site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Jose Trevino: Takes seat Friday
RotoWire Staff
May 27, 2022
4:17 pm ET
Trevino isn't starting Friday against the Rays.
Trevino went 1-for-4 in Thursday's series opener against Tampa Bay, and he'll be out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games. Kyle Higashioka will start behind the dish and bat eighth.
