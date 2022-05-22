site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Jose Trevino: Takes seat in nightcap
RotoWire Staff
Trevino isn't starting in the second game of Sunday's doubleheader against the White Sox.
Trevino started behind the dish in the first game of the twin bill and went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts. Rob Brantly will serve as the starting catcher and bat ninth during Sunday's nightcap.
