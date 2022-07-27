site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Jose Trevino: Takes seat Wednesday
Trevino isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Mets.
Trevino started the last two games and went 5-for-8 with a double, a run and an RBI. Kyle Higashioka will take over behind the dish and bat ninth Wednesday.
