Trevino went 2-for-3 with two RBI and a stolen base in a 3-0 win Thursday against Toronto.

In just his second start of the season, Trevino had RBI singles in the third and fifth innings off Kevin Gausman and added a stolen base. The 29-year-old entered the game with a career .634 OPS. However, with primary catcher Kyle Higashioka's 1-for-18 start to the season, Trevino could begin to see more playing time if he continues to produce at the plate.